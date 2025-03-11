 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool Court Grants Bail to Posani

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 10:38 PM IST

Meanwhile, multiple cases have been registered against him in various parts of the state.

Kurnool Court Grants Bail to Posani
x
YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali. (DC)

Kurnool: YSRC leader and actor Posani Krishna Murali was granted bail by the Kurnool Junior First Class Magistrate (JFCM) Court on Tuesday. Posani, who was previously appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited (APSFTVTDC) by the former government, had made controversial remarks against then-leader of the opposition and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, TD general secretary Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during his tenure.

Following this, Adoni Jana Sena leader Renu Verma filed a complaint against him on November 14, 2024, at the Adoni Three Town police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under IPC Sections 353(1), 353(2), and 353(C). Posani had been in Kurnool jail since March 5.

Meanwhile, multiple cases have been registered against him in various parts of the state.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
posani krishna murali CM Chandrababu Naidu pawan kalyan nara lokesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X