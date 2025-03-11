Kurnool Court Grants Bail to Posani

Kurnool: YSRC leader and actor Posani Krishna Murali was granted bail by the Kurnool Junior First Class Magistrate (JFCM) Court on Tuesday. Posani, who was previously appointed as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited (APSFTVTDC) by the former government, had made controversial remarks against then-leader of the opposition and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, TD general secretary Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during his tenure.

Following this, Adoni Jana Sena leader Renu Verma filed a complaint against him on November 14, 2024, at the Adoni Three Town police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under IPC Sections 353(1), 353(2), and 353(C). Posani had been in Kurnool jail since March 5.

Meanwhile, multiple cases have been registered against him in various parts of the state.