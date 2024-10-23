Kurnool Collector Urges Future Doctors To Prioritise Social Responsibility Over Profit

Kurnool: Collector P. Ranjit Basha encouraged future doctors to focus on serving the underprivileged, emphasising social responsibility over personal gain. Speaking at an event held at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Residential College on Wednesday, he congratulated students who had secured medical seats after receiving training from the IIT Medical Academy and excelling in the NEET examination. He urged the students to dedicate themselves to society by serving the poor without a profit-driven motive.

The Collector also encouraged the students to engage in medical research and innovate new medical methods that could benefit the wider community. He highlighted the importance of continuous advancement in the field of medicine and called on the students to play an active role in discovering new treatments and medical techniques.

On this occasion, the Collector extended his congratulations to both the students and their teachers for their hard work and achievements. DCO Sridevi and Academy Director Pratyusha reported that this year, 20 students from IIT Medical Academy in Chinnatekuru, Kallur mandal, successfully passed the MBBS exam. Additionally, 8 students cleared the IIT entrance exam, 25 students passed the NIT exam, 7 succeeded in the CUET, and one student qualified for IIIT.