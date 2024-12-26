Kurnool Collector P. Ranjit Basha Stresses Quality in CC Road Construction

Kurnool: District collector P. Ranjit Basha has emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards in the construction of CC roads under the Palle Panduga programme.

On Thursday, the collector inspected the roads built under the employment guarantee scheme in K. Nagalapuram village, Gudur mandal, and instructed officials to uphold quality. He also reviewed road repairs from K. Nagalapuram to Kodumur mandal headquarters and directed the R&B superintending engineer to expedite repairs on the Yemmiganur road.

Additionally, the collector stressed the timely completion of road repairs across various areas in the district. During his visit, the collector instructed officials not to compromise on the quality of CC road construction and urged quality control officers to strictly monitor the process. He also directed the panchayat raj SE to complete pending internal CC road works without delay.

The collector further visited the local Sachivalayam and enquired about the daily services offered. After discovering that the service details were missing from the service register, he directed the Gudur MPDO to issue a show-cause notice to the digital assistant at Nagalapuram Sachivalayam for the lapse.

Anantapur MP urges IOC to allocate CSR funds

Kurnool: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana urged Indian Oil Corporation executive director Anil Kumar to utilise the company’s CSR funds to establish a mobile health vehicle. This vehicle would conduct medical camps led by a team of junior doctors from the Anantapur Government Hospital. Additionally, Lakshminarayana requested the installation of battery-operated vehicles at Guntakal, Anantapur, Gooty, and Tadipatri railway stations for the convenience of elderly and disabled passengers.

DIG warns public to stay vigilant against cyber frauds

Kurnool: Kurnool Range DIG Dr. Koya Praveen urged the public to stay vigilant against cybercrimes and adopt necessary precautions. He emphasised avoiding clicking on unknown links and clarified that digital arrests do not exist. Dr. Praveen cautioned that no legitimate bank asks for OTPs, and people should never share them with anyone. He warned against falling for online investment scams promising to double money and advised against taking loans from fake loan apps that operate through social media and phone calls. These apps often offer loans without proper background checks or documents and may ask for repayment of larger amounts than borrowed. They may even threaten victims by morphing their photos into obscene images and sending them to their contacts. If anyone becomes a victim of cybercrime, Dr. Praveen urged them to immediately call Dial 1930 or report the incident at www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance.