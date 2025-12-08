Kurnool Civic body okays funds for animal shelters

Kurnool: Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah said four of the 22 items placed before the municipal corporation standing committee were approved while 18 items were postponed. The meeting was held at the municipal corporation building in the SBI Employees Colony. The Mayor said that priority was being given to city development.

Among the important resolutions approved, `25 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a permanent street dog shelter and sterilisation centre at Bastipadu village in Kallur mandal, with a compound wall, as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Another `25 lakh was approved for setting up a special shelter for stray cattle and animals at Bastipadu, with GI sheds boundary walls and required safety facilities. The committee also approved an allocation of `30 lakh for payment of salaries to 12 members of the demolition squad on contract basis for one year, from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, for removal of illegal banners and flex boards.

Municipal commissioner P. Viswanath and committee members including Shaik Ahmed, Sambasiva Rao, Munemma, Narayana Reddy, Y. Venkateswarlu and others attended the meeting.