Kurnool Civic Body Achieves a Record 74% Tax Collection

Kurnool: In Kurnool, property tax, water charges collections and others have surpassed Rs 77 crore out of the total Rs 95 crore due. Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu stated that the 50 per cent interest subsidy scheme has received an overwhelming response, helping tax collection reach a record 74 50 per cent. Rs 2.41 crore was collected on Saturday alone. Last year, the tax collection stood at 62 50 per cent, but this year, officials set a record with 7450 per cent, giving a significant boost to the system.

There are 1,16,305 property tax assessments, 66,897 water charge assessments, and 11,222 trade licences pending collection. The targets include Rs 94.73 crore for property tax, Rs 19.84 crore for water charges, and Rs 4.51 crore for trade licences. Property tax collection has been on track, with Rs 77 crore collected by March 30. However, officials noted that trade licence collections still need to be accelerated.

With the financial year ending on March 31, the municipal corporation commissioner said on Sunday that officers and staff had intensified property and vacant land tax collection. He explained that, unlike previous years, a planned approach was implemented over the last four months, leading to significant progress.

For the first time, the services of amenities secretaries and AEs were utilised at the final stage under the supervision of DEEs. On Saturday, the municipal corporation set a new record by collecting Rs 2.41 crore in a single day.

Meanwhile, municipal office manager N. Chinnaramudu reminded taxpayers that Monday is the last day to pay property and vacant land tax arrears with a 50% interest subsidy. On Sunday, he inspected tax collection centres at the Municipal Corporation Office and special counters at Kallur Ward Sachivalayam Office and Balaji Nagar Sachivalayam.

With the financial year closing on March 31, residents are urged to clear pending property taxes, water charges, and trade license fees. Tax collection centres and special counters will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm on Monday. He called on taxpayers to clear dues and contribute to the city’s development.