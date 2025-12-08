Kurnool CBI Court Sentences SCR Accounts Assistant to 2 Years RI in Bribe Case

Hyderabad: A CBI court in Kurnool district has convicted and sentenced Challa Sreenivasulu, an Accounts Assistant at the office of Senior Divisional Finance Manager in South Central Railway (SCR), Guntakal Division, in Andhra Pradesh to undergo two years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs.20,000 in a bribe case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on November 20, 2017. It was alleged that the accused Sreenivasulu, Accounts Assistant demanded bribe from the complainant for processing the bill pertaining to the contract work done by him from July 2017 to September 2017 for an approximate amount of Rs.30 lakh and also for previously sanctioned bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant. After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on March 29, 2018.

The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused person accordingly.