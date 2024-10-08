Kurnool bus station will be transformed into a model facility: Bharat

Kurnool: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharat announced that the Kurnool RTC bus stand will be transformed into the state’s top bus station. The minister inaugurated two new super luxury buses and one ultra deluxe bus at the Kurnool-1 depot garage on Tuesday. Two super luxury buses will operate on the Kurnool-Bangalore route, while the ultra deluxe bus will serve the Kurnool-Tirupati route.

Bharat highlighted that 10 new buses have been introduced in the past, bringing the total to 13 new buses available at RTC depots. He also instructed the Regional Manager to prepare plans for constructing a convention hall, as the Kurnool RTC Bus Stand has ample land for such a project.

Yemmiganur MLA B.V. Jaya Nageswara Reddy also inaugurated four new buses allocated to the RTC Depot. The MLA personally drove one of the buses, emphasising that the new additions are aimed at improving passenger safety and comfort.

In another event, the minister, along with additional commissioner R.G.V. Krishna, provided financial assistance of `10,000 each to 36 victims of dog attacks in Old City and Joharapuram on September 30th. The Minister stated that birth control operations for stray dogs, halted for two months, would resume shortly. He acknowledged the stray dog problem is widespread and directed officials to investigate control measures implemented in other cities to tackle the issue in Kurnool. Health officer K. Vishweshwar Reddy and corporator Paramesh were present during the event.