Kurnool Bus Mishap: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident that occurred in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said his thoughts are with those affected by the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it was announced that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000 each as financial assistance.

The mishap, which involved a private travels bus, has prompted authorities to set up control rooms to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.