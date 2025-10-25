Kurnool Bus Accident: Biker Under Influence of Alcohol

Kurnool: Key details have emerged in connection with the Kurnool bus accident on Saturday. CCTV footage that surfaced online shows a biker entering a petrol bunk just before the mishap. The biker, identified as Shivasankar, had reportedly gone there to refill his vehicle along with another youth.

Preliminary reports suggest that Shivasankar was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He was among those who died in the tragic bus accident that occurred on Friday on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Twenty passengers, including two children, were killed when a private travel bus belonging to Vemuri Kaveri Travels bound for Bengaluru from Hyderabad caught fire after hitting a two-wheeler on National Highway 44 near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh early on Friday. Most of the victims were techies and families returning from the Diwali festivities and personal functions. The two drivers of the bus, including M. Lakshmaiah, who was at the wheel, have been arrested.