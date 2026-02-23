Kurnool Advocates Protest Assault by CI

Kurnool:Tension prevailed in Kurnool town following an alleged altercation between a circle inspector and a practising advocate, triggering protests by members of the legal fraternity.

Advocate M. Pawan Kumar alleged that Vikram Simha, circle inspector of IV Town police station, assaulted him and used abusive language when he visited the station in connection with a case. He released a video on social media describing the incident, which has gone viral and heightened tensions over the past four days.

Refuting the charges, the CI claimed that the advocate behaved inappropriately and said cases were pending against him. The conflicting claims further deepened the rift between the police and advocates.

On Monday, advocates staged a protest at Konda Reddy Buruju in the town, demanding the immediate suspension of the CI for allegedly misbehaving with a lawyer on duty. They later submitted a representation to the superintendent of police, seeking action against the officer.

The lawyers warned that their agitation would continue until the CI is suspended.