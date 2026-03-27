Kurnool: 4 Drown in Tungabhadra River During Wedding Trip

Kurnool: A wedding celebration turned tragic on Friday morning when four people from Karnataka drowned in the Tungabhadra River at Kosigi mandal in the district, coinciding with the Sri Rama Navami festival.

According to reports, a group of fifteen people from Manvi had travelled to Kandukur village to attend a marriage ceremony. After the wedding festivities concluded, four members of the group, two men and two women, went to bathe at the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) irrigation project, which spans the Tungabhadra River.

As neither of them knew how to swim, all four drowned in the waters. Their bodies were later recovered, though further details about the victims are awaited.

The incident cast a pall of gloom over the village, with celebrations giving way to grief at the news of their death.