Kuppam Women Entrepreneurs Get Boost with Subsidised Electric Cycles

Tirupati: The Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) has launched an initiative to provide electric cycles to women from self-help groups (SHGs) to support women entrepreneurs and promote sustainable transportation. Backed by the central and state governments, the scheme offers an eco-friendly and cost-effective mobility solution for women engaged in small businesses.

Implemented in collaboration with the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the initiative falls under the "STREE" programme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The scheme aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing women access to green mobility through electric bicycles.

The programme focuses on providing cargo e-cycles to women-led enterprises, ensuring affordable and sustainable transport solutions. Priced at Rs 40,000, these cycles are available at a subsidised rate of Rs 9,450, including GST. By reducing transportation costs, the initiative seeks to enhance the profitability of women-led businesses, enabling them to reinvest in their enterprises and improve their livelihoods.

Beyond economic benefits, the initiative contributes to environmental conservation by replacing fuel-based transportation with battery-operated cycles, reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner mobility. These cycles require minimal maintenance and can be charged at home without additional expenses, offering a long-term, low-cost alternative to conventional transport.

In the first phase, KADA had recently distributed e-cycles to 50 selected women entrepreneurs in Kuppam, with a total of 300 beneficiaries set to receive them in the coming months. Identified as "energy champions", these women have also undergone training in financial management, marketing, and technical skills to effectively integrate the new transportation system into their businesses.

KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat highlighted the initiative's impact, stating, “With the support of the Andhra Pradesh government and CESL, we are facilitating clean and cost-effective transportation for women entrepreneurs in Kuppam. By providing e-cycles, we are not only reducing their operational costs but also contributing to environmental sustainability. This is just the beginning—our goal is to make these cycles accessible to more women across the region.”

He further noted that Kuppam is witnessing multiple developmental initiatives focused on women’s employment and empowerment. “For women engaged in micro, small, and medium enterprises, transport costs are a major burden. These cycles eliminate that expense, allowing them to expand their businesses without worrying about daily travel costs,” he said. He added that technical training sessions for recipients have begun, ensuring they can efficiently operate and maintain their cycles.