Kuppam To Meet Entire Power Demand Through Local Renewable Energy: APSPDCL CMD

Tirupati: Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Siva Sankar Lotheti said steps were being taken to make Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district self-sufficient in energy, in line with the state government’s vision.

Reviewing the progress of power-related works in Kuppam on Saturday, he said the constituency’s current power demand stood at around 250 MW and plans were under implementation to generate the entire requirement locally through renewable energy sources.

He said feeder-level solarisation works to generate 141 MW were in progress. Rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 4.36 MW were being installed for SC and ST households, while tenders were under process for setting up a 50 MW battery storage system. Proposals were also being prepared to provide rooftop solar systems to another 49,000 households with a combined capacity of 40 MW.

Once these works are completed, Kuppam will be able to generate 250 MW of renewable energy locally, he said, directing officials and vendors to complete all projects by the end of the year.

Lotheti also instructed that land acquisition for a proposed TRANSCO substation in the constituency be taken up on priority and all related works be completed within the stipulated time in coordination with local authorities.

Directors P. Ayub Khan and K. Guravaiah, chief general managers M. Umapathi and M. Krishna Reddy, superintending engineer (Chittoor Circle) P. Ismail Ahamed, RESCO managing director S. Somashekar, other officials and vendor agency representatives attended the meeting.