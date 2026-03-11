Kuppam To Be Powered by Integrated Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Tirupati: Kuppam assembly constituency in Chittoor district, represented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is set to emerge as a major renewable energy cluster in AP. Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) will install in the constituency an integrated renewable energy infrastructure involving rooftop solar systems, feeder-level solar plants and battery energy storage projects. These will enable the region to meet its entire electricity demand through locally generated power.

APSPDCL chairman and managing director (CMD) Shiva Sankar Lotheti said the electricity requirement of Kuppam region is about 250 MW. Projects are being implemented to generate this power through renewable sources within the constituency itself. “Once the projects are completed, Kuppam’s energy requirements will be fully met with locally produced renewable energy,” the CMD stated.

The integrated renewable energy programme includes solar installations for households, feeder-level solarisation, and energy storage facilities aimed at strengthening the local power network. This will reduce dependence on conventional power supply. A major component of the plan is development of feeder-level solar power plants with a combined capacity of about 141 MW.

The projects are being implemented with the support of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP). They are expected to supply electricity directly to feeders serving agricultural and rural consumers, reducing transmission losses and improving supply reliability.

As part of the programme, rooftop solar installations with a capacity of 4.36 MW are being installed for 7,489 SC and ST households under the PMSGMBY. In addition, rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of about 39.75 MW have been proposed for nearly 48,000 households in the constituency, including around 40,671 BC consumers.

To support the growing share of solar energy in the power mix, APSPDCL is planning to establish a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 50 MW and 100 MWh under the CPSU scheme with viability gap funding support. The facility will store surplus solar energy generated during peak hours and supply power during periods of low generation.

Lotheti said the programme is aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption and developing Kuppam as a model green constituency through measures, such as reducing emissions, improving waste management and increasing green cover.