Kuppam Greenfield Airport Revival to Boost Connectivity, Industries

Tirupati: The greenfield airport projected at Kuppam, located within the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor at the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is being revived to enhance regional connectivity and foster industrial growth.

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is representing the Kuppam constituency for the eighth consecutive term, laid the foundation stone for the greenfield airport in 2018. However, the project stalled under the subsequent YSRC government. With the Telugu Desam Party back in power, efforts are on to revive the project.

Significantly, the greenfield airport is a key component of the Kuppam 2029 Vision Document. It outlines the airport’s role in elevating Kuppam’s position as a pivotal economic and cultural hub in southern India, positioned within the close proximity of Bengaluru (100 km), Chennai (250 km), Hosur (75 km) and Tirupati (180 km). The document underlines that the airport will provide seamless connectivity to urban and industrial centres, attracting investments and boosting trade.

“The NDA alliance government has identified around 1,250 acres for the airport,” said an official closely involved in drafting the Kuppam 2029 Vision Document. “The initial plan had been to develop an airstrip for cargo. But the current vision aims to build a full-fledged domestic airport to serve both passenger and freight traffic.”

As per the feasibility report, construction of the airport will be in two phases. Phase I will cover 683 acres and Phase II will expand the airport with additional 567 acres. There will be a passenger terminal designed to handle up to one million passengers annually and a cargo hold that can carry one million metric tonnes of freight. Key infrastructure will include automated check-in counters, modern baggage handling systems and dedicated customs and immigration facilities.

The airport will aim for net-zero carbon emissions by using energy-efficient materials and water conservation strategies. “Waste management systems and eco-friendly technologies will be integrated from day one,” the official stated.

The airport will be linked to major highways, industrial parks, rail network and a Free Trade Warehousing Zone, ensuring smooth movement of both passengers and goods.

However, the project is not without its challenges. Land acquisition remains a significant hurdle. The Vision document stresses the importance of public engagement, fair compensation and effective resettlement plans, apart from coordinated efforts within government departments and private players.

The Kuppam greenfield airport will follow the public-private-people partnership (P4) model, combining central and state government grants with private investments. The project will start with fast-tracking approvals from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and environmental authorities, followed by land acquisition and site preparation. Long-term goals include attracting airlines, developing new routes, and installing advanced air traffic control and security systems.