Kuppam Greenfield Airport Faces Setback As Some Farmers Resist Land Acquisition

TIRUPATI: The proposed domestic airport in Kuppam, a key infrastructure project to spur industrial growth in the region, is facing delays due to resistance from sections of the local farmers over land acquisition.



Though a significant portion of the required land has been acquired, the ongoing protests in Ramakuppam and Santhipuram mandals have caused problems.

Planned across 1,400 acres, the airport is part of a larger regional development push, including plans for setting up of industrial parks in the region by the state industrial infrastructure corporation.

The airport is conceived as a critical link in the Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridor, which is expected to bring in fresh investments and improve logistics. However, several farmers, particularly those who have been cultivating their lands for decades, are unwilling to accept the compensation being offered.

Some landowners have accepted the government’s package rate of Rs 16 lakh per acre, which is higher than the current market value. Many others, including tenant farmers and agricultural workers, have raised objections. Farm workers' unions have joined the protests, expressing their concern over livelihoods and displacement.

An official said, “There is strong sentiment among some communities against giving up agricultural land.” He said local leaders of the YSR Congress party have also been involved in these protests. Court proceedings are under way to challenge aspects of the acquisition.

Originally proposed in 2014 as a cargo airport, the project was later revised into a Rs 850 crore green-field domestic facility. The state government had been preparing for a foundation ceremony, but the unresolved land issues have stalled the attempt.

At a recent public event, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the importance of the airport and sought cooperation from the farmers. “Some are trying to mislead the farmers”, he told party workers, while asserting that similar models of compensation had worked well for the capital project in the Amaravati region.



