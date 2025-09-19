Kuppam First In AP To Launch Net Zero-Fuel Waste Collection Model

TIRUPATI: Kuppam, the home constituency of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has become the first municipality in Andhra Pradesh to adopt a net zero-fuel waste collection model. Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) has launched the initiative as part of the “Swarna Kuppam – Swachha Kuppam” vision.

As part of the new system, a CNG-powered garbage compactor and 20 electric autos have been pressed into service. The compactor has a capacity of carrying 12 tonnes of waste per trip. It replaces the 14 diesel tractors that earlier carried 1–1.5 tonnes of garbage each.

Officials said the shift will sharply cut fuel usage and emissions, while increasing efficiency in waste management. According to them, the rear-loader garbage compactor compresses waste to maximise carrying capacity, enabling fewer trips to disposal sites and cutting operational expenses. The system enhances efficiency while lowering the municipality’s carbon footprint.

To ensure collection in congested residential areas, 20 electric autos have been deployed. Designed for narrow lanes, they are equipped with bins for segregating waste and audio systems to alert residents, thereby supporting door-to-door collection of waste without burning any conventional fuel like petrol or diesel.

By introducing a complete eco-conscious fleet, Kuppam has set a state-level precedent in sustainable waste management. Officials said the initiative aligns with the Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029, which seeks to build the constituency into a model Net Zero Waste area under Naidu’s leadership.

Alongside garbage collection, KADA is planning a waste-to-CBG (compressed biogas) facility to process organic waste into biogas and fertilisers. The move is expected to reduce reliance on landfills while generating new revenue streams.

Awareness campaigns in collaboration with the Academy of Gandhian Studies are being carried out to encourage segregation, reduce plastic use and promote sustainable practices.

KADA project director Vikas Marmat has urged Kuppam residents to actively participate in the initiative by pledging to reduce waste and conserve resources. “The phased rollout of waste-to-wealth practices across both the rural and urban areas will make Kuppam a model for municipalities across Andhra Pradesh,” the project director underlined.