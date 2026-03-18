Kuppam Emerges Model for Women’s Green Mobility

Addressing a national workshop in New Delhi, Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan urged states to partner with the Centre in scaling up the initiative through coordinated efforts involving Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, Convergence Energy Services Ltd and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Paswan said, “Implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd under the power ministry, the pilot programme has covered Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, benefiting 1,800 Self Help Group (SHG) women.

The programme, he said, has enabled access to electric cargo bicycles, resulting in average monthly savings of Rs 1,351, while enhancing income and mobility.”

The Union minister pointed out that Kuppam has recorded notable outcomes, with 59 per cent of the beneficiaries reporting income growth and average monthly gains of Rs 4,601. He sought to follow the Kuppam model for better results. He pointed out that in Bihar, over half the women now rely on e-bicycles as their primary transport. Beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have reported monthly savings of Rs 1,260 and Rs 1,482 respectively.

Secretary to rural development, Shailesh Kumar Singh, said SHG networks can drive last-mile delivery of goods and services, strengthening rural economies.

EESL/CESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit termed STREE a scalable, inclusive model. Officials highlighted its environmental benefits, with emissions as low as 15 grams of CO2 per kilometre.