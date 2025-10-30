Kundu River in Spate As Heavy Rains Lash Rayalaseema

Anantapur: The Kundu river in Kadapa district has swollen into a furious flow following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha on Wednesday. Water overflowed the bridge at Sitaramapuram in Chapadu mandal, completely disrupting vehicular movement.

Police and revenue officials have been placed on alert and are closely monitoring the situation. With widespread rainfall across Kurnool, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts, several streams and rivulets have overflowed into the Kundu river, sharply increasing flood inflows.

Irrigation officials estimated that the flow near Sitaramapuram in Chapadu mandal has now reached nearly 30,000 cusecs.