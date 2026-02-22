 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Kumaraswamy Receives Warm Welcome At Kurnool Airport

Andhra Pradesh
22 Feb 2026 8:50 PM IST

District collector Dr A. Siri and Additional SP Hussain Peera received the Minister at the airport: Reports

Kumaraswamy Receives Warm Welcome At Kurnool Airport
x
Heavy industries and steel H. D. Kumaraswamy received a warm welcome — DC File

KURNOOL: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel H. D. Kumaraswamy received a warm welcome on his arrival at Kurnool airport during his district visit on Saturday.

District collector Dr A. Siri and Additional SP Hussain Peera received the Minister at the airport.

Kumaraswamy arrived en route to offer prayers at the Jogulamba Temple and the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. He later left for Alampur by road to participate in special puja rituals.

The district collector briefed the Minister on the progress of proposed industrial projects and ongoing developmental works in the district.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Union heavy industries ministry Union Minister of Heavy Industries H.D.Kumaraswamy kurnool Jogulamba temple Raghavendra Swamy Mutt 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X