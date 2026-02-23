Kumaraswamy Offers Prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt

Kurnool: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel H. D. Kumaraswamy visited the pilgrim centre of Mantralayam on Sunday and offered prayers at the sacred Moola Brindavana of Sri Raghavendra Swamy. Accompanied by family members, the Minister participated in the ongoing Sri Guru Vaibhavotsavams at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt.

The visit followed an invitation from Peethadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji. Kumaraswamy took part in special poojas and the Rathotsavam, joining devotees in the religious celebrations.

Addressing a gathering at the Yogindra Sabhamandapam, the Minister lauded the spiritual legacy of Sri Raghavendra Swamy and appreciated the Mutt’s religious and service-oriented activities.

On the occasion, the pontiff honoured Kumaraswamy and former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad with the ‘Raghavendra Anugraha Prashasti’, presenting them with traditional honours.

Earlier, the Union minister for state received a warm welcome on his arrival at Kurnool airport during his district visit. District Collector Dr A. Siri and Additional SP Hussain Peera received him. Kumaraswamy later proceeded by road to Alampur to participate in special pooja rituals at the Jogulamba Temple. The district collector briefed the Union minister for state on proposed industrial projects and ongoing development works in the district.