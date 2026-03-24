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Kumaraswamy Assures Revival, Growth of VSP

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 7:02 PM IST

He examined key processes, including coke production for blast furnace operations, and later interacted with employees, appreciating their efforts

Kumaraswamy Assures Revival, Growth of VSP
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Union minister for steel and heavy industries H.D. Kumaraswamy and Minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. (Source: X)

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for steel and heavy industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured support for the revival and growth of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The minister, along with minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, reviewed the plant’s operations during a visit on Monday.

During the inspection, he examined key processes, including coke production for blast furnace operations, and later interacted with employees, appreciating their efforts.

At Blast Furnace-3, he wrote in the visitor’s book, “Congratulations to RINL staff for achieving the best production this year! Hope the plant will be run with the same dedication and make it the best steel plant in the country”.

A review meeting was held with senior management, including CMD and directors, to assess performance, operational efficiency, by-product recovery systems and raw material management.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Union minister of state for steel and major industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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