Kumaraswamy Assures Revival, Growth of VSP

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for steel and heavy industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured support for the revival and growth of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The minister, along with minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, reviewed the plant’s operations during a visit on Monday.

During the inspection, he examined key processes, including coke production for blast furnace operations, and later interacted with employees, appreciating their efforts.

At Blast Furnace-3, he wrote in the visitor’s book, “Congratulations to RINL staff for achieving the best production this year! Hope the plant will be run with the same dedication and make it the best steel plant in the country”.

A review meeting was held with senior management, including CMD and directors, to assess performance, operational efficiency, by-product recovery systems and raw material management.