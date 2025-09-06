KUDA Sanctions ₹30 Lakh For 100 New CVTV Cameras

KURNOOL: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath announced that 100 advanced CCTV cameras will be installed in Kurnool city at a cost of ₹29.84 lakh from KUDA funds. At a programme held at the state guest house on Saturday, KUDA chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu handed over a cheque for the project to district SP Vikrant Patil in the presence of officials.

The minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu consistently encourages the use of new technology, and the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras will strengthen crime control and ensure criminals cannot escape surveillance.

He recalled that 150 cameras had already been set up under the municipal corporation. The minister thanked KUDA for allocating nearly ₹30 lakh.

Somisetty Venkateswarlu said that the funds were sanctioned to enhance law and order in the city. District collector P. Ranjit Basha said the new cameras, equipped with advanced software, will support road safety and traffic regulation alongside earlier municipal installations.

SP Vikrant Patil noted that the city will soon have a network of 250 cameras to create a robust security system, supporting “Invisible Police – Visible Policing.” Joint collector Dr B. Navya said the support will improve surveillance and public safety in Kurnool.