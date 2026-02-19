KSPL To Expand OSV Complex Finger Jetty at Deep Water Port

Kakinada: The Kakinada Seaports Limited has proposed an expansion involving the extension of the Offshore Supply Vessel complex by 360 metres and construction of an additional 275 metres finger jetty 1, at a cost of Rs 200 crores.

This would enhance the cargo handling capacity by 4 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) in addition to the existing capacity of 17.835 MTPA.

The proposed site for port development is located above the fishing harbour. The deep water port is expanding the OSV complex by an extension of Jetty 1 towards the eastern direction from the OSV approach trestle and an increase of the cargo handling capacity.

A public hearing was also conducted recently for the expansion purpose. It proposed the expansion.

With increasing maritime trade, offshore exploration and the central government’s emphasis on port-led industrialisation under the Sagarmala programme, there’s a growing demand for further expansion of port infrastructure in Kakinada and upgradation of port facilities.

The modernization plan includes strengthening of existing berths, development of additional cargo handling infrastructure and improvement of utilities.

The company stated that the existing capacity of 17.83 MTPA is nearing saturation; and the offshore oil and gas exploration in the Krishna-Godavari Basin has intensified demand for OSV berthing support facilities.

This is particularly as vessel sizes increase up to 130-145 meters and the Indian Navy and Coast Guard requirements add to the strategic necessity of expansion.

The proposed project would address the state-wide and port-specific needs, to meet increasing cargo traffic and avoid congestion, to strengthen multi-cargo, liquid, and project cargo operations, mechanized handling, reduced turnaround time and lower logistics costs, serving interlandss of AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, supporting national defence, offshore energy and port-led development, climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable port infrastructure.

According to its summary report, the project falls under CRZ-Iva, which covers the area within 500 meters from the high tide line and the total water requirement is 985kld, distributed between operational activities and domestic usage.

The Kakinada deep water port is powered through an11 KVA incoming feeder line from the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company.

The summary report stated that the baseline environmental settings have been studied by undertaking one-season monitoring within the study area of 10km radius from the project site boundary. The primary baseline environmental conditions were monitored during the period of December 2024 to February 2025.