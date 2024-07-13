KSP will be completed on war footing: BJP MP

Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh of BJP, a native of Kadapa district, asserted that the long-pending Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) will be completed on a war footing.



Visiting Kadapa for the first time after winning as MP from Anakapalli, Ramesh lashed out at former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who, the MP said, had only changed the location of the plant but did nothing for KSP during the past five years.The MP said he recently discussed completion of the Kadapa Steel Plant with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “He (Naidu) is positive about completing the project,” he underlined.Speaking to media, Ramesh pointed out that though people defeated Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma in the Visakhapatnam constituency, he (Ramesh) won from the neighbouring Anakapalli.“Many people claimed that I will be defeated in Anakapalli, as I belong to Kadapa. Yet, Anakapalli people elected me, recognising my efforts against the rowdy elements in YSRC,” the MP underlined.