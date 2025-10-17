KSEZ Farmers Seek Special Drive for Re-registration of Their Lands

Kakinada: Farmers within the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) have requested the state government to organise up a special drive in coordination with Revenue, Survey, and Stamps and Registration departments for re-registration of their lands in their names without collecting stamp duty.

According to farmers, after their considerable struggle, the then chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to return lands in the KSEZ to farmers who had not been paid land compensation. It has been agreed that 2,180 acres of land will be returned without collecting any stamp duty. Nearly 992 acres of Lands had been re-registered in the names of farmers up to 2023 December. Subsequently, the then government changed the software while collecting stamp duty state-wide.

When farmers with lands in the KSEZ went to the registrar’s office, officials said they must pay stamp duty for re-registration of more than 1,100 acres of lands. In this regard, KSEZ farmers submitted representations to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, requesting him to address their grievance. This led to state government instructing the Registration department to register the lands in KSEZ free of cost.

However, the process has not been completed for the past one and a half years on grounds that records have to be verified and purified, there has to be a survey of lands changing hands, legal heirs and other issues.

To get over these issues, KSEZ Farmers Porata Samithi convener Chinta Suryanarayana has requested the state government to open a single window in coordination with Revenue, Survey, and Stamps and Registration departments with regard to KSEZ lands and appoint additional surveyors, so that the land re-registration process is completed within one or two months.

“Revenue officials should issue legal heir and other related certificates and undertake mutation and sub-division of lands on a war footing,” the farmer representatives of the KSEZ stated.