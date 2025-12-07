 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Highlights AP’s Rich Heritage: Governor

Andhra Pradesh
7 Dec 2025 11:34 PM IST

He said Kuchipudi stands as a globally recognised traditional classical dance form gifted by Andhra Pradesh to the world

Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Highlights AP’s Rich Heritage: Governor
x
1, APCCC CEO Regula Mallikarjuna Rao presenting the Governor S Abdul Nazeer portrait at the Krishnavenni Sangeetha Neerajanam at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday. In charge collector S Ilakkiya and others also seen. 2, Governor S Abdul Nazeer visits Kondapalli Toys and Puppet Show stalls at the Krishnavenni Sangeetha Neerajanam at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday. In charge collector S Ilakkiya and others also seen.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer said the two-day music festival in the city had enhanced Vijayawada’s image as a cultural centre of south India, while also bringing national recognition to the state’s artistes, artisans, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the third edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam-2025, organised jointly by the union ministries of tourism, culture and textiles along with the AP tourism department, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Sunday, the governor said AP had always been known for its rich culture and heritage and is home to diverse performing arts including dance, drama and music.

He said Kuchipudi stands as a globally recognised traditional classical dance form gifted by Andhra Pradesh to the world.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X