Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Highlights AP’s Rich Heritage: Governor

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer said the two-day music festival in the city had enhanced Vijayawada’s image as a cultural centre of south India, while also bringing national recognition to the state’s artistes, artisans, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the third edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam-2025, organised jointly by the union ministries of tourism, culture and textiles along with the AP tourism department, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Sunday, the governor said AP had always been known for its rich culture and heritage and is home to diverse performing arts including dance, drama and music.

He said Kuchipudi stands as a globally recognised traditional classical dance form gifted by Andhra Pradesh to the world.