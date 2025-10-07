Krishna Water Reaches South-west End of AP Borders

Anantapur: After a long gap of five years, the Madakasira constituency located on the highest peak of the state in Karnataka borders got Krishna waters through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Canal on Monday.

Madakasira area in the state’s south-west corner is where groundwater is available only after drilling about 1,000ft – much more than that in urban areas like Anantapur, where groundwater is available at a depth of 30ft.

Water from River Krishna is diverted through a branch canal from Gollapalli reservoir and Parigi tank in Parigi mandal, by way of pumping out water to fill the tanks of dry areas.

There was jubilation on Monday, when Krishna waters reached the Manur irrigation tank of Madakasira mandal in Satya Sai district. A large number of people and TD cadres led by TD vice president Gundumala Thippeswamy offered a jala arathi. Many people took holy baths. Some TD cadres among them were seen carrying portraits of education minister Nara Lokesh in their hands.

The public offered poojas to Krishna water, which reached them after a five years gap. No canal works were for this done during the YSRC government’s term.

Thippeswamy recalled that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, while visiting the region for his first programme of pension distribution in Gundumala, had promised to fill all irrigation tanks with Krishna waters.

“The CM implemented his promise by allocating water to Madakasira area, an interior part of AP closer to Karnataka. At the same time, he released Krishna water to Kuppam, an area along the TN-AP border,” the TD leader said.

The Krishna water would fill all 160 irrigation tanks including those in the dead-end border mandals of Agali and Amarapuram through a separate Madakasira branch canal. This would make the drought-hit areas green soon, TD leaders said.