Krishna River Board Orders Water Release to AP and Telangana

Vijayawada: The Krishna River Management Board ordered for release of 4.5 tmc ft of water to AP and 5.4 tmc ft of water to Telangana from the total available water for allocation from Nagarjunasagar of 9.91 tmc ft from July 17. According to its conditions, the available water in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar may be utilised for meeting the drinking water requirements. The water released from Srisailam shall be preferably through power houses so as to derive power generation benefits.