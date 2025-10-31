Rising Water Level in Krishna Sparks Alert

Vijayawada: The water level in River Krishna rose alarmingly with a discharge of 5.82 lakh cusecs of water from Prakasam barrage into the sea by Thursday night. The river’s level was set to rise to six lakh cusecs by late in the night.

This was for the first time in recent times that the water resources department issued both the first and second flood warnings in a gap of a few hours. The first flood warning was issued when water discharge at the barrage was recorded at 3.97 lakh cusecs at 1.45pm and the second flood warning at 6.45pm when the discharge was at 5.67 lakh cusecs. Following heavy rainfall under the influence of Montha in parts of Khammam district in Telangana and in the local catchment areas, several streams and rivulets including Munneru were flowing heavily into the Krishna, resulting in a huge inflow of floodwater. Munneru alone directed two lakh cusecs of water into the river in a short time. Moreover, upstream projects like Pulichintala and Nagarjuna Sagar also released huge quantums of water which entered the river. An official said in the evening, “At present, one lakh cusecs from Pulichintala project and 1.46 lakh cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar project are reaching the river.” Krishna conservator Ravi Kiran said, “Krishna received huge inflows from upstream projects and from streams in local catchment areas, resulting in a rapid rise in its water level. We expect the discharge from Prakasam barrage to reach six lakh cusecs by late at night before it starts receding.”In a curious sight, a small sand boat from upstream areas of the river was getting carried away in the swirling waters flowing towards the Prakasam barrage. However, this was noticed at Thummalapalem by the SDRF personnel, who, with help of a drone and local boatmen, salvaged the boat and reached it to the shore.With heavy discharge of floodwater from the Prakasam barrage, a high alert has been sounded both upstream and downstream of the barrage and all along the course of the river downstream.The people and fishermen are advised not to enter the river. Officials from departments like water resources, revenue, fire, police etc are keeping a watch all along the river course to avoid incidents like breaches to bunds and inundation of habitations in low-lying areas. Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu along with senior officials inspected the Prakasam barrage and reviewed the flood situation. Ramanaidu said that with huge inflow of water from upstream projects like Pulichintala and Nagarjuna Sagar and also Munneru, the Krishna was swollen. They were expecting the discharge from the barrage to reach 6 to 6.5 lakh cusecs at night. Officials have alerted the people of downstream areas to be on safe side.