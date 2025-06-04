Krishna District Sets Target Of 2.92 Lakh Saplings For World Environment Day

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji has instructed officials to plant 2.92 lakh saplings across the district as part of World Environment Day celebrations on June 5. He urged officials from various departments to coordinate efforts to ensure the mass plantation drive's success.

The collector held a meeting with municipal commissioners and officials from the welfare department at the collectorate meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. During this meeting, he launched cloth bags to promote environmental sustainability in the district. He also emphasised the importance of planting saplings in government schools, colleges, and welfare department hostels.

Further, the Collector said, 2.92 saplings are ready for distribution from nurseries in the district. There are 7,000 saplings at Puligadda Nursery of Avanigadda Mandal and 40,000 at Nandamuru Nursery of Pedana Mandal, he said. Additionally, he said 50,000 saplings at Veerapanenigudem of Gannavaram Mandal and 10,000 plants at Guduru nursery. On the other hand, around 1.50 lakh sarugudi sarudugu are ready for distribution, he explained.

The collector directed DWAMA PD NV Siva Prasad Yadav and district panchayat officer J. Aruna to supervise and coordinate the plantation campaign. He informed the gathering that various nurseries across mandals were ready to supply saplings.

During the session, Pollution Control Board officer Srinivasa Rao briefed the collector about plans to raise public awareness about single-use plastic bans during the Masula Beach Festival on June 5. To support the cause, the Collector also launched cloth bags as a sustainable alternative.