Krishna district police seize 60 kg of Ganja, arrest three suspects

Vijayawada: Krishna district police intercepted a suspicious vehicle at the Pottipadu Tollgate and seized 60 kg of ganja packed in three bags. The operation, led by the Eagle team and Atkur police station staff, was conducted based on reliable intelligence. Three individuals — Dalai Chantibabu, Santosh and Mudavat Bhaskar — were arrested in connection with the case.

District SP R. Gangadhar Rao, gave details during a press conference. Ganja was found during a thorough inspection supervised by G. Vimala Kumari, tahsildar of Ungutur mandal. The suspects were transporting the contraband in a car, along with three smart cellphones.

Dalai Chantibabu, identified as the supplier, has a history of ganja-related offenses, with multiple cases registered against him in Paderu, Anakapalli and Sullur Peta. Despite previous incarcerations, he continued his illegal activities, promising delivery to Santosh, the receiver from Karnataka. Santosh, a former buffalo herder turned milk businessman, negotiated the deal under the guidance of his relative Dasharath. Bhaskar, the transporter, was hired to drive the vehicle and facilitate the delivery.

The investigation revealed Bhaskar's involvement in ganja transport, encouraged by Dasharath and Sudhakar. The police are now focusing on further technical investigations to identify and apprehend others linked to the operation.

The district SP commended the Atkur police station staff for their exemplary work in apprehending the suspects and seizing the contraband.