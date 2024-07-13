Krishna District: Campaign to prevent deaths in road accidents

The Krishna district administration would prepare an action plan to ensure that four-wheel drivers and two-wheel riders mandatorily wear seat belts and helmets to prevent fatal road accidents. Collector DK Balaji stated this at the district road safety meeting at the collectorate on Friday.



He noted that a majority of the deaths in road accidents took place on national highways. These were mainly due to the negligence of drivers in fastening their seat belts and the failure of riders in wearing helmets.Hence, he said, an awareness programme should be designed involving politicians too to explain the positive impact of using seat belts and helmets. The awareness programme starts on Tuesday next week at all government offices.The collector asked officials to reduce the use of ‘Beep Stoppers’ to prevent road accidents on national highways.Transport, police, roads and buildings, and NHAI officials would conduct checking at 61 identified accident-prone black spots and prepare an action plan to prevent road accidents at these black spots by the next road safety meeting.Referring to the 28 hit-and-run accident cases, the collector asked officials to expedite and clear the pending compensation claims and pay `2 lakh to the family in the event of death and `50,000 for the injured in road accidents.DRO Chandrasekhar Rao, DTC Purendra, DPTO Vani Sri, DSP Subhani, DMHO Geeta Bai and other officials were present.