Kovur Sees Political Shift as YSRC Leaders Flock to TD

Nellore: The political landscape in Kovur is changing fast, with a steady stream of YSRC leaders and supporters switching over to the Telugu Desam.

This shift picked up pace after Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy’s notable win in the 2024 Assembly elections, where she defeated senior YSRC leader Nallapareddy Prasannakumar Reddy.

Kovur, once a strong base for the TD, gradually fell into YSRC’s hands after its formation.

In 2009, Prasannakumar Reddy won the seat on a TD ticket, but he later resigned, joined the YSRC and won the 2012 byelection against his relative Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Although he lost in 2014, he regained the seat in 2019, only to lose in 2024 to another relative — Prasanthi Reddy.

Since then, Prasanthi has been strengthening the TD position in the constituency. Many YSRC members, unhappy with their party’s situation and the direction in which it is going, are now joining the TD.

Prasanthi’s decision to appoint party presidents for each mandal in the constituency has helped increase engagement of many TD leaders in the party activities and appears to be attracting leaders from other parties into the ruling party.

In May, large numbers of YSRC functionaries and workers shifted loyalties to the TD in Buchireddypalem and Vidavalur.

The trend continued into June. On Monday (June 2), nearly 500 people, including industrialist Bellam Venkaiah Nayudu, MPTC V. Seshamma and Sarpanch Ch. Lakshmaiah joined the TD in Kammapalem of Kodavalur mandal. All of them had supported the YSRC in the 2024 elections.

The TD leaders credit this migration wave to the growing influence of Prasanthi Reddy and her husband, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. Their strong ties with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and their ability to bring in development funds have helped them connect with people on the ground.

“They are not only politically active but also known for their charitable work. If needed, they are ready to spend from their own pockets to address community needs,” said a senior TD leader.

With more defections expected, it’s becoming clear that Kovur is once again leaning toward the Telugu Desam.