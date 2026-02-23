Kovur MLA Raises Sugar Factory Workers’ Plight In Assembly, Seeks Immediate Release Of Dues

NELLORE: In an emotional appeal in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has urged the government to immediately clear the long-pending dues of workers of the defunct Kovur sugar factory, which has remained shut for the past 15 years.

Highlighting the human cost of the prolonged closure, she said nearly 3,000 workers were once employed at the factory, supporting thousands of families in and around Kovur. However, the workers were left in dire financial distress after the factory was shut down and forced to wage a prolonged struggle for their rightful payments.

Expressing deep anguish, the MLA informed the House that nearly 2,000 workers have reportedly passed away over the years, many battling financial hardship and ill health while waiting for their dues. “It is heartbreaking that so many families were pushed to the brink due to unpaid wages and benefits,” she said.

She further noted that around 1,000 surviving workers — most of them elderly and suffering from age-related ailments — are still waiting for the clearance of crores of rupees pending for over a decade and a half. Their condition, she said, reflects a serious humanitarian concern that demands urgent intervention.

Appealing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the state industries minister, Prashanthi Reddy requested a compassionate and positive response from the government. She called for immediate release of the long-pending dues to provide long-overdue relief and dignity to the affected workers and their families.

“The government must act with humanity and justice. These families have waited long enough,” she asserted, urging swift action to bring closure to a 15-year-old ordeal.