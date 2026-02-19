Kovur MLA Prashanthi Flags in Assembly Click that Makes Money Vanish

Nellore: Raising alarm over the growing menace of cybercrime, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy emphasised in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday that cyber fraud in the digital age is no longer an individual problem but a serious threat to society’s security.

She observed that as digital transactions increase, cyber offences are rising at an alarming rate. Fraudsters are exploiting people in the name of part-time jobs, online trading, matrimony, fake investments, lotteries, and even so-called “digital arrests.” OTP and KYC frauds, social media account hacking, and phishing links are leaving families financially and emotionally devastated, she said.

Citing a recent case from Kovur, Prashanthi Reddy said that a woman lost ₹2 lakh after clicking on a fraudulent KYC link. “Hard-earned money is disappearing within minutes,” she remarked, stressing the urgent need for preventive action.

She called for a 24/7 cybercrime call centre, strengthening of cybercrime cells in every district, a fast-track response system for complaints, and stronger coordination between banks and telecom companies.

The MLA sought stringent punishment for offenders and appealed to the public not to share OTPs, PINs or bank details, and to avoid clicking on suspicious links. “Cyber safety should be the backbone of Digital India,” she said, underlining that fighting cybercrime requires coordinated efforts between the government, systems, and citizens.

Responding to Prashanthi Reddy’s concerns, Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said cybercrime operators are the “invisible enemy,” affecting even educated and well-placed individuals. She pointed out that scams promising overseas jobs in countries such as Myanmar and Thailand have duped several youth. Recently, 110 people from Andhra Pradesh had been rescued from these countries with the support of union minister Rammohan Naidu.

Anitha pointed out that the government has conducted 1,596 awareness programmes statewide since assuming office, apart from launching the 1930 helpline to deal with cybercrimes. She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed setting up of cyber cells in every district, with plans to establish cyber police stations across all 26 districts.

The Home minister said a special committee under IT minister Nara Lokesh has already held two meetings to strengthen the state’s response to cybercrimes. She affirmed that the government is committed to curbing cyber offences through a structured plan, enhanced police training, and greater public awareness.

