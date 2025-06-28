Kovur MLA Calls For House-To-House Awareness

NELLORE: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has stressed the coalition government’s commitment to welfare and development during a public grievances programme in Buchireddypalem’s 2nd ward.

She distributed tablets to 11 MEPMA Resource Persons and visited homes to gather feedback on welfare scheme implementation.

Prasanthi directed officials to urgently address local issues such as water shortages, drainage, and road repairs. She warned against dumping waste in drains and urged residents to maintain cleanliness to safeguard public health.

Criticising the lack of progress in Buchireddypalem over the past five years, she announced ₹3 crore for infrastructure works.

She assured that the “Super Six” welfare guarantees—including Matsyakara Bharosa, Thalliki Vandanam, free gas cylinders and more—would be rolled out in phases. Notably, free bus travel for women and the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will begin on August 15.

Prasanthi urged party workers to inform every household about these schemes. She also congratulated newly elected TD booth and ward-level committee members.

The event was attended by municipal commissioner D. Balakrishna, chairperson Morla Supraja, councillors, and TD mandal leaders.