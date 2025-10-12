Kova as Empowerment to Women

Kurnool: SHG women in Thadakanapalle in Kurnool have developed a self-reliant livelihood by preparing mouthwatering and delicious milk Kova.

This is also being exported to foreign countries such as Dubai, Muscat and Doha.

The sweet has gained immense popularity across Rayalaseema and the village has become widely known for its signature product, Thadakanapalle Kova.

The village, with a population of around 5,000 including its hamlets Vamasamudram, Obulapuram and Thanda, has approximately 850 families. Nearly all of them are engaged in milk production and preparation of related products like Kova.

On average, the village produces about 3,000 litres of milk and 1,000-1,250kg of Kova daily, supported by a cattle population of 800–1,000.

A major initiative that contributed to this success is the establishment of a dedicated cattle hostel for buffaloes, the first of its kind in the state. The hostel, spread over 10 acres of land allocated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2017, provides shelter to around 350 buffaloes.

In the 10 acres, four sheds were constructed on 1 acre, while the remaining 9 acres were planted with grass for grazing. The hostel is managed scientifically, with round-the-clock feeding by caretakers and regular health checks by veterinary doctors.

Many villagers have also constructed private sheds to accommodate their animals.

The project has not only ensured the welfare of livestock but has also become a strong source of livelihood. Each family depending on milk and buffalo business earns between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

The initiative also helped farmers during drought conditions, preventing the sale or slaughter of their cattle and providing a sustainable income source.

Self-help groups manage the hostel and maintain facilities such as water, power and grass at minimal cost.

Sheikh Hasina Begum, a leader of the SHG, said the groups are now economically self-reliant. Their members supply milk and Kova to marriage functions, hotels and restaurants, earning good returns.

There is virtually no unemployment among those engaged in milk production, she said.

The milk Kova from Thadakanapalle, prepared from disciplined and healthy buffaloes, is highly popular locally and in other markets.

Venkateswarlu, a local producer, sells nearly 75 kg of Kova daily in Kurnool and also ships parcels to Bangalore, Delhi and neighbouring countries. Banks are now offering loans to villagers without restrictions, confident in their timely repayment.

Sheikh Nazeer Basha, a customer from Kurnool, said, “The mouth-watering Thadakanapalle Kova is unforgettable; it is the top choice whenever we think of Kova.”