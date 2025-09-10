Kotamreddy’s Social Media Post Sparks Political Buzz

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has set off political discussions with a recent post on social media platform X, where he drew sharp comparisons between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The post, which quickly gained traction online, is widely being viewed as the legislator’s attempt to consolidate his standing within the Telugu Desam Party.

Kotamreddy hailed Naidu as a “visionary leader” who made sacrifices for the people, placed Andhra Pradesh on the path of development, and brought global recognition to Telugu pride.

In contrast, he accused Jagan of pushing the state into decline during his five-year rule, by “prioritizing personal power over long-term growth.” The post concluded with a slogan in praise of Naidu’s leadership.

The remarks carry added weight given Kotamreddy’s political journey. A two-time MLA with the YSRC, he parted ways with Jagan Reddy ahead of the 2024 elections and contested successfully on a TD ticket.

Despite his seniority, Kotamreddy had been denied a ministerial berth during his years in the YSRC—a factor that influenced his switch of loyalty.

Now firmly in the TD camp, his open endorsement of Naidu is seen as a signal of loyalty to the party leadership. Speculation is that he is eyeing a ministerial position.

The aggressive tone of Kotamreddy’s post is his trademark. Ever since his exit from YSRC, he has been an outspoken critic of Jagan Mohan Reddy.