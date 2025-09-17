Kotamreddy’s ‘One-to-One’ Drive Boosts Cadre Morale in Nellore Rural

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has launched a new initiative aimed at deepening his connect with grassroots workers and strengthening the party’s organisational network. The programme, titled One-to-One Talk, is designed to bring him face-to-face with nearly 1,000 party leaders and cadres over 30 days.

For the past three days, Sridhar Reddy has been meeting around 40 workers daily, devoting 10–15 minutes to each interaction. Discussions have covered not only party functioning and leadership performance, but also public grievances and local governance issues.

Unlike the conventional practice of consulting workers only during elections, Sridhar Reddy is using this non-election period to collect direct feedback on party functioning, the performance of his office, his brother Giridhar Reddy, and other local leaders. He is also scrutinising the role of officials in addressing public grievances.

What sets the initiative apart is its personal dimension. The MLA has been enquiring about cadres’ family conditions, livelihoods, and children’s education, while also assuring assistance where possible. Workers say such interactions, usually confined to election periods, are motivating and reassuring.

The programme is scheduled to run for a month, with a short pause during the Assembly session beginning September 18.

Earlier this year, Sridhar Reddy oversaw the grounding of 339 infrastructure projects worth Rs 41 crore within just 60 days, which his office highlights as evidence of his focus on both development and grassroots engagement.

Without openly seeking the position, Sridhar Reddy is also seen as rolling out initiatives that could draw the attention of the Telugu Desam Party leadership and strengthen his case for a ministerial berth.