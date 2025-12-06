Kotamreddy Says Pottepalem Bridge To Be Ready Next Year

NELLORE: MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy announced that the long-pending dream of Nellore Rural people will become a reality with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approving ₹5 crore for constructing a bridge on the spillway of Nellore tank at Pottepalem.

The foundation stone for the Pottepalem Bridge will be laid on January 5 at 10:05 a.m., the legislator said. The bridge is expected to be completed within eight months and opened for public use next year.

For many years, motorists travelling on Jonnawada Road have demanded a bridge in Pottepalem, where water flow is constant on the spillway. The place becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season, when water flow from the spillway is heavy, making vehicular movement risky.

People use this road, as it is a shortcut to reach NH-67 at Buchireddypalem, which connects Krishnapatnam Port to Ramnagar in Karnataka. The road had earlier been known as Bombay High Road, linking Nellore to western parts of Nellore district as well as the Rayalaseema region.

The Nellore Rural MLA made the announcement on Pottepalem Bridge while addressing a press conference at his office on Saturday morning to share significant updates on the development works in his constituency.

Sridhar Reddy underlined that before the Pottepalem Bridge is completed, a foundation stone will be laid for another bridge across the Mulumudi canal. He said once the Mulumudi Bridge is completed, all assurances he has made during the elections will be fully met.

The MLA said development activities he has promised are steadily progressing across Nellore Rural. Further, the Nellore Municipal Corporation will soon begin the second phase of development projects.

Sridhar Reddy expressed his gratitude to people for electing him three times with a large majority. He reaffirmed his commitment to repay their trust by continuing to develop the region.