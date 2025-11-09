Kotamreddy Presses For Quick Completion Of Nellore Flyover, Underpasses

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has urged district authorities to speed up the construction of railway underpasses at Kondaya Palem and Bhaktavatsala Nagar, and a flyover near Medicover Hospital at Chintareddypalem Junction in Nellore town.

In a representation to district in-charge minister N.M.D. Farooq on Saturday, the MLA said the two underpass projects were already sanctioned and are in the land acquisition stage. He stressed their urgency given the high volume of daily vehicular and pedestrian movement on these routes.

Kotamreddy said completing the underpasses would help prevent railway level-crossing accidents and improve public safety. He called for close coordination between district officials and railway authorities to expedite the works.

He added that proposals for constructing the flyover near Medicover Hospital had already been submitted. The MLA also appreciated the efforts of municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for their interest in fast-tracking these key projects.

Kotamreddy urged the district in-charge minister to personally monitor progress and ensure early completion of the long-pending projects, fulfilling a long-standing demand of Nellore residents.