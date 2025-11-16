Kotamreddy Launches Chandranna Power Lights in Mulumudi

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launched the Chandranna Electricity Lighting Programme in Mulumudi village on Monday. TD leader Kottamreddy Giridhar Reddy also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Reddy said Mulumudi has always been known for its strong political awareness. He thanked the villagers for their consistent support, saying, “In the last three elections, Mulumudi has given me a huge majority. The people here have always treated me with affection and trust, and I will always honour that faith.”

He appealed to villagers to remain united. “Party flags are only for election time. For the rest of the year, we must live like one family,” he said.

The MLA urged citizens to share their concerns and suggestions directly with him. “If you have any ideas or issues, please feel free to tell me directly,” he added.

Sridhar Reddy also promised to pursue long-pending development works. He noted that the Pottepallem–Mulumudi bridges have remained an unfulfilled aspiration for years. “I will put in all my efforts to get a bridge built over the Mulumudi canal,” he assured.

He said he is striving for the development of all villages in his constituency to the best of his ability.

Sridhar Reddy added that several state leaders are supporting Nellore Rural’s development, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh, Nellore district ministers Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Leaders from the TD, BJP and Jana Sena participated in the programme.