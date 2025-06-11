Kotamreddy Demands Public Boycott of Sajjala

Nellore: Telugu Desam MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launched a scathing attack on YSRC senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy through a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Criticising Ramakrishna Reddy’s recent remarks, Sridhar Reddy called them “extremely disgraceful” and accused him of acting out of political desperation.

“Even after people taught them a lesson by offering only 11 seats, the YSRC leaders haven’t changed their behaviour,” he said. He also alleged that the YSRC leadership continues to ignore public sentiment.

He demanded a public boycott of Ramakrishna Reddy, stating that it would be in the best interest of the state.

Taking his criticism further, Sridhar Reddy referred to Ramakrishna Reddy as merely a “clerk to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy” and “a stooge with no connection to state politics or the people.”

He asserted that Ramakrishna Reddy lacks the moral authority to make political criticisms.

Sridhar Reddy, who has distanced himself from the YSRC much before general elections in 2024, has been vocal about his opposition to the current party leadership and continues to position himself as a strong critic of the YSRC policies and approach.