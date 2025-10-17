Kondapalli Srinivas In Germany, Switzerland

VIJAYAWADA: MSME and NRI empowerment minister Kondapalli Srinivas continued his official tour of Switzerland and Germany to attract global investments to AP and forge innovation partnerships.

In Zurich, the minister met Oliver Fuchs, CEO of Fuchs Design AG, a leading Swiss textile design firm. Fuchs evinced interest in shifting part of his manufacturing from China to India and diversifying into premium apparel.

Srinivas invited him to Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state’s textile clusters, skilled manpower and plug-and-play industrial infrastructure. The discussion also explored design collaborations in tourism.





In another meeting, Philipp Assmus, CEO of FyrstGen, shared his plans to expand collaborations with Indian educational institutions. The minister proposed linking FyrstGen’s model with CSIR and AP universities to commercialise dormant intellectual property and support research-based startups across 175 MSME parks.

An interaction with Export-Akademie Baden-Württemberg focused on training Indian SMEs for export readiness and European market access. Both sides agreed to co-develop online certification programmes with Andhra University as a partner.

Later, TiE Germany hosted a dinner in Frankfurt, commending AP’s industry-friendly ecosystem. TiE pledged support for the upcoming Vizag investor meet in November.