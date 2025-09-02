Kondapalli Pushes for Wider Use of Drones in Farming

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said the use of drones must increase to spray fertilisers and pesticides swiftly in the face of changing weather conditions, urging farmers to make extensive use of the scheme.

On Tuesday, the minister handed over a Kisan Drone to beneficiary Kunireddy Satyanarayana Murthy of Mokkasavalasa village in Jami mandal.

The drone, worth Rs 9.8 lakh, is being provided to eligible beneficiaries through the agriculture department with an 80 per cent subsidy. The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 8 lakh for each drone.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the state government would give priority to agricultural mechanisation. Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana scheme, 24 drones are being distributed to beneficiaries in Vizianagaram district, for which the government will spend Rs 1.92 crore as subsidy, he said. Of these, 17 Kisan Drones have already been given to beneficiaries, while the rest will be distributed soon.