Kondapalli Fort Displays Essence Of Yoga Amid Natural Beauty

VIJAYAWADA: Kondapalli Fort, a symbol of historical and cultural glory, represented the essence of yoga with government employees and citizens participating in a special yoga session on Saturday as part of the month-long Yogandhra 2025 ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Under the guidance of NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha, the programme transformed the centuries’ old Kondapalli monument into a vibrant wellness and cultural centre. NTR district joint collector S. Ilakkia, APNGO state president A. Vidyasagar, and local residents also took part in the mass yoga session, performing graceful asanas under open skies.

Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics organised an artistic yoga performance titled “Operation Sindoor” which captivated the audience and invoked a deep sense of patriotism. Performances by students from Sirisha Yoga Academy and Government Nursing College left a strong impression on spectators and participants alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Lakshmisha said, “Yoga, a legacy of our heritage, has now become a global symbol of health. It helps combat lifestyle diseases like blood pressure, diabetes and hormonal imbalances.”

He asked everyone to embrace a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol and integrate yoga into daily life, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu toward building a Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra.

Joint collector Ilakkia said the Yogandhra programme is promoting physical and mental wellness, while showcasing prominent tourist destinations like Kondapalli Fort. APNGO president Vidyasagar said yoga is particularly beneficial for government employees and professionals who face high-stress work environments.

Those who participated in the programme at Kondapalli Fort included Yoga guru Satyanarayana of Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics, district tourism officer A. Shilpa, Kondapalli municipal commissioner Ramyakirtana, DMHO Dr. M. Suhasini, NTR Medical Services coordinator Dr. J. Suman and AYUSH officials Dr. V. Rani, Dr. Ramatlehi and Dr. Ratnapriyadarshini.