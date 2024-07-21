Kondapalli asks Gadkari to relocate toll gate at Bodamettapalem

VISAKHAPATNAM: The minister of small-scale industries, and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas, has formally requested the relocation of the toll gate at Bodamettapalem near Jonnada to the recently completed Vizianagaram Bypass Road. This request was communicated through a letter addressed to the Union minister of surface transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari.

The letter highlights the adverse impact of the toll gate on local residents and commuters, emphasising that it has posed a significant financial burden on motorists. Furthermore, Srinivas pointed out that the establishment of the toll gate on the road violates applicable regulations.

The expansion of the Raipur-Visakha national highway 26 (NH-43) from Modavalasa to Gotham, resulting in a four-lane road, was completed and became operational approximately five years ago. The minister noted in the letter that while the toll gate was intended to be operational within 45 days of completion, it only commenced operation after a delay of five years, starting from July 2.