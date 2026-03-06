Konaseema SP Inspects Firecracker Unit

Kakinada:Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena on Friday inspected firecracker manufacturing units in the district and warned owners of seizure if safety norms were violated.

He said police and revenue officials would maintain continuous vigil over firecracker manufacturing units. During the inspection at a unit in Kothapeta, the SP examined storage facilities, stock points and availability of first aid equipment.

Kothapeta circle inspector Vidya Sagar and sub-inspector G. Surendra accompanied him.