Konaseema Seeks Urgent Canal Modernisation

Kakinada: With Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan scheduled to visit Konaseema district on Wednesday, farmers especially those under the Sankaraguptam major drain are hoping he will release long-pending funds for canal modernisation and dredging. Farmers say backwater intrusion from the sea is inundating fields, causing salinity, and damaging coconut plantations.

Irrigation and drainage officials have submitted proposals worth ₹20.26 crore for dredging 8 km of the Sankaraguptam major drain and strengthening its banks. However, the file is reportedly pending with the finance department. Farmers say dredging will restore free water flow, reduce backwater flooding and protect crops. Currently, during ebb and tide, the drain becomes clogged, worsening both inundation and water scarcity.

Drainage section executive engineer M.V.V. Kishore told Deccan Chronicle that dredging is urgently needed and will ensure clear flow and weed removal. He added that all canals must be able to discharge water at the sea mouth, which also requires attention.

Dredging of the Kunavaram Major Drain is underway using CSR funds of Rs.3.5 crore, with a planned depth of 3–5 feet. However, Bharatiya Agro Economic Research Centre convener T. Gopalakrishna criticised the works as “substandard” and “unscientific”, saying hydrological norms require dredging to start from the sea mouth upstream to avoid waterlogging and sediment wash-back.

EE Kishore rejected the allegations, stating that departmental procedures — from the chief engineer to the junior engineer are being followed and that Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar is closely monitoring the works